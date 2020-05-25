Dafran says he’s disappointed with VALORANT’s ranked system

The game is just one week away from full launch.

Former pro Overwatch player and streamer for the Atlanta Reign Daniel “dafran” Francesca tweeted yesterday that he’s “extremely disappointed” with VALORANT’s ranked system. “What to do after grinding to VALORANT?” Dafran said. “No solo/duo Q?”

The ranked system has eight divisions: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal, and the highest rank, VALORANT. To unlock the first rank, players need to play five placement matches and their performance in these matches will determine their rank.

“Winning games is the most important factor in gaining rank,” according to Riot. But performing “exceptionally well” can help you rank up faster. Your rank won’t decay or reset if you don’t play, though.

Riot already said the game won’t have solo/duo queuing in the ranked system because its primary objective is to have a competitive environment “focused on teamplay.” It seems like this is part of the reason why dafran is “disappointed” in VALORANT’s ranked system so far.

VALORANT is set to officially launch next week with new game content, including a new game mode, a new agent, and a new map. Dafran isn’t excited about the launch, though. The announcement of the early release actually made him sad.

“And let’s not forget the FPS issues also,” Dafran said. But Riot said it’s prioritized developing game servers and plans to lower latency worldwide after launch.

All player accounts will be reset in three days. Every player will begin with a clean slate so anyone who got the beta version first won’t have an advantage over those who will start with the full game.

Former Counter-Strike professional Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi agreed with dafran and replied that ranked wasn’t what he expected it to be. But Jamison “PVPX” Moore, a pro FPS player for Cloud9, was more optimistic and said dafran should take his thoughts to the game developers. “I guarantee they’d listen,” PVPX said.

Dafran was recently banned for life from SolaryTV VALORANT tournaments. After a confusing scheduling issue, dafran and his team were allegedly late to the Solary Cup and issued a one map disadvantage. He publicly criticized both their opponent and the organizers. He received a seven-day Twitch ban as a result of the conflict.

Dafran has a history of explosive reactions and impulsive behavior, though. In fact, his toxic behavior is well known throughout the Overwatch community.

VALORANT will be officially released on June 2.