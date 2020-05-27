Dafran on VALORANT: “The ranked system is s**t”

The streamer feels like there's nothing to do after reaching Valorant.

Despite all the hype surrounding VALORANT, former Overwatch pro dafran had some choice words for the tactical shooter during today’s broadcast.

The popular streamer returned from his seven-day Twitch ban to broadcast Overwatch, putting VALORANT aside because he’s already achieved the highest rank possible.

“The ranked system is shit and I’ve reached the highest rank, so why even play?” dafran said. “There’s no solo or duo queue and the highest rank is VALORANT, and that’s it. What do you do after reaching VALORANT? Nothing.”

Dafran went on to say that people won’t play the game “just for fun” if you’re unable to climb higher than the VALORANT rank.

Other major titles, including Overwatch and League of Legends, have a leaderboard system for the top players to compete for. This provides an incentive for the elite players who want to climb the ladder as much as possible. With that lacking from VALORANT, dafran argues that players will have no reason to return to the game after hitting the top rank.

While dafran has a point, VALORANT is in closed beta. Many aspects of the game are likely to change after its official launch. But Riot hasn’t commented on any potential changes to the ranked system.

This isn’t the first time the former pro has criticized VALORANT’s ranked mode, either. Dafran previously tweeted that he was “disappointed” in the ranked system and remarked that the earlier release didn’t make him “hype” at all.

VALORANT’s official launch is slated for June 2. The servers will go down on May 28 while Riot prepares for the release.