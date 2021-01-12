Cypher’s camera can instantly break Sage’s wall in VALORANT

VALORANT players have found a way to instantly break Sage’s wall using Cypher’s camera. The technique works as long as the camera is placed directly beside an actual wall and can help players immediately break through the barrier.

Sage’s wall is a powerful ability that can help teams prevent enemies from moving through an area or to stop their advancement. The wall can be broken after being shot several times, but it can help buy a few seconds to prepare. Players can use Cypher’s camera to instantly break the wall if it's placed directly next to another wall, however.

To break Sage’s wall, Cypher must place his camera on her wall and directly against a real wall. This immediately breaks the portion of the wall the camera is on and lets players negate the barrier.

Other agent abilities, like Raze’s satchel charges, can help break the wall quickly, but Cypher’s kit isn't designed for this purpose.

This is likely a bug since it makes it easy for players to destroy the obstacle with little effort. The player found the bug before Patch 2.0 went live today and the patch notes didn't mention the removal of this exploit. Some players claim to have been using the bug for weeks and more significant bugs likely overshadowed it.

Riot Games continually releases updates to remove issues or problems in VALORANT, so this bug could be removed soon.