Complexity officially signs truo, Governor, and Scourge to complete VALORANT roster before NA VCT 2022

Complexity Gaming has officially signed Robert “truo” Pham, Peter “Governor” No, and Tanner “scourge” Kages to its VALORANT roster just a day prior to the start of the NA VCT 2022 open qualifiers.

All three players have been playing for Complexity on a trial/stand-in basis since late November, participating in a handful of open qualifier events including NSG Winter Championship opens and the Knights Arena VALORAMPAGE event. The group even took home first place at the Trovo Titans NA tournament, earning $4,500 after beating C9 Academy in the grand finals.

The trio of truo, Governor, and scourge now officially joins the already signed Michael “agm” Abood and Joel “jcrueL” Cruel on Complexity’s main roster.

Truo, who primarily plays controller, was briefly signed to Immortals during the summer of 2021 but was released after only a month and a half. Governor, the main initiator, had previously been signed to a streaming deal with Built By Gamers but has a ton of competitive experience playing for the likes of Knights, Akrew, and EZ5 this past year, among others. Scourge, who’s flexed between duelist and initiator, had extended stints with eUnited and Pioneers, including two Challengers main event appearances with the latter.

Success in the VCT eluded the Complexity organization in 2021, with no Challengers main event appearances amidst a plethora of roster moves and various trial periods. They’ll look to start producing better results when the NA VCT 2022 open qualifiers officially begin on Jan. 27.