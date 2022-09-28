CNed reportedly set to join Team Vitality ahead of VCT 2023

The former VALORANT champion could be changing his allegiances.

VALORANT player Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek is in discussion with Team Vitality to join the squad ahead of the VCT 2023, according to a report from esporist last night.

The player has competed for Acend since March 2021, earning numerous trophies along the way. The team was crowned Spanish champion several times and won the VALORANT Champions trophy in 2021.

But with Riot Games transitioning to partnerships next year, Acend will likely split up. CNed is reportedly part of the players looking to find a spot in the competitive circuit next year by joining Vitality.

🧐 Esporist'e gelen bilgilere göre; Team Vitality, Acend'da forma giyen temsilcimiz cNed ile ilgileniyor.



Vitality was crowned French champion last July and finished as runner-up of the VRL Finals the next month.

While the team still have one tournament to play, which is October’s French Cup, several players have already been allowed to look for offers from other teams.

This is the case for nataNk and H1BER, who both announced they were exploring their options for next season, last week. There are still three players in the team, however, including ceNder.

Fans will likely get more information on the matter over the next few weeks as VALORANT’s offseason plows on.