Cloud9 signs all-female VALORANT roster

The former MAJKL roster has found a home.

Cloud9 have signed the MAJKL VALORANT roster as “Cloud9 White,” according to an announcement on its website.

The new roster, comprised of Alexis “alexis” Guarrasi, Annie “Annie” Roberts, Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil, Katja “Katsumi” Pfahnl, and Melanie “meL” Capone, is the first all-female roster in Cloud9 history, according to its press release.

The roster won’t have too long to celebrate the announcement. The “First Strike” tournament qualifiers begin tomorrow, Oct. 26, and the Cloud9 White roster are set to debut during the qualifying tournaments.

Previously, the MAJKL roster scored a first-place finish in the FTW Summer Showdown, and top eight in the CLG Blitz Open Cup.

Hey I’m on here 😀 https://t.co/v9SPLEiZml — C9 kat (@katsumiFPS) October 20, 2020

The first First Strike event begins on Oct. 26 with the Nerd Street Gamers Open Qualifier.