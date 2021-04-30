Cloud9 Blue’s Floppy on Astra: ‘She’s too OP’

Cloud9 Blue started the VALORANT Champions Tour NA Stage Two Challengers Final with a clean victory against Envy. Some considered Cloud9 an underdog going into the event, but this dominant win shows just how strong the latest iteration of the team can be.

One of the newest additions to the team is Ricky “Floppy” Kemer, who joined the roster earlier this month. Floppy was previously a part of the C9 CS:GO project known as the “Colossus” before switching to VALORANT.

Floppy spoke with Dot Esports after Cloud9 Blue defeated Envy and discussed how he has adapted to a new team and game and why he selected one of the most challenging Agents to master.

Floppy used Astra, the newest controller in VALORANT, against Envy. He recently used Omen, which is a more accessible controller to use and a natural transition for CS:GO players transitioning to VALORANT. Floppy switching to Astra exclusively surprised some fans, but it was a clear choice for the talented player.

“Astra right now is just super OP. Her entire skillset is just crazy to me. You’re practically playing Starcraft the whole time,” Floppy told Dot Esports. “you’re literally just running around the map putting stuff here and there just helping your entire team on both halves. There is no reason not to really play Astra right now. She’s too OP, in my opinion.”

Astra has been at the center of debate for some professional players, who believe the Agent is bad for VALORANT. Astra’s abilities allow her to significantly control the flow of a match, although her kit is tough to master. One of the biggest concerns is Astra’s Astral Form, which does not align with traditional FPS gameplay and pulls away from the tactical aspect of VALORANT.

“It doesn’t really feel like a tac FPS when you’re not even running around with your gun out. You are in the sky just placing stars everywhere,” Floppy said. “So I think in that aspect, I don’t think Astra is really good in that aspect for a tactical FPS. It just doesn’t really make sense.”

Floppy suggested making Astra’s stars invisible but destructible to give players a chance to break them. He also suggested making the stars unusable for the first five seconds after the barrier falls to prevent teams from instantly controlling a map.

Despite the criticisms surrounding Astra, teams will need to adapt and learn how to counter the Agent in the meantime.

Cloud9’s next match is against NRG Esports, but Floppy is not worried about any specific opponent.

“It doesn’t really matter who we play as long as we prepare for it and do our best to get that one percent edge. We can do it. It shouldn’t matter what team we play against.”

Floppy is also not concerned with facing Sentinels and TenZ again, although it would be “kind of funny” to play them in the finals and get revenge for losing in Challengers Two. He did mention European and Brazilian teams being tough opponents at Masters Two, but Cloud9 needs to secure a spot in the finals before worrying about the international stage.

Cloud9 Blue will face NRG Esports in the VCT NA Stage Two Challengers Finals tomorrow at 3pm CT.