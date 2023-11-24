Can you play VALORANT on Xbox?

VALORANT is one of the most popular shooters in the world.

Since its PC launch in 2020, VALORANT has become one of the best games for those who enjoy the tactical hero shooter genre. The game became so popular that console players started to ask Riot Games to release a version for Xbox and PlayStation so they could play it too.

The interest around a VALORANT version for consoles increased after Riot officially started hiring people to make a console version and after the game was added to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022, which allowed players with an active Game Pass subscription to unlock all agents. But can you already play VALORANT on Xbox?

Can you play VALORANT on Xbox?

At the moment of this writing on Nov. 24, you can’t play VALORANT on Xbox. The game is still only available for PC.

We know, however, that VALORANT is coming to Xbox sooner or later. On Aug. 9, 2023, a reputable leaker found out and revealed that Riot had added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls in patch 5.03.

The community also found that Riot was looking to hire a Game Design Manager and Senior Game Design for console in November 2022. The developer was also looking to hire an associate console playtest analyst in June 2023, which gave fans hope that VALORANT is about to be tested for the platforms.

When does VALORANT launch for Xbox?

Though everything points to us being closer than ever to an Xbox version of VALORANT, it remains unclear when the game will become available on Microsoft’s console as Riot never announced a set date for the release.

Based on everything we’ve seen throughout 2022 and 2023, we can speculate that VALORANT will possibly come to Xbox sometime in 2024.

