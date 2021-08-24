Butterfly knife makes VALORANT debut in military-inspired Recon bundle, also includes Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian

VALORANT fans, your prayers have finally been answered—the butterfly knife is here.

Riot introduced the military-inspired Recon Collection today, which lets players wield “fully kitted out guns with all the bells and whistles in attachments.” And the much-anticipated butterfly knife melee is included in the bundle, along with cosmetics for the Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, and Guardian.

“Way early on in VALORANT’s development we experimented around with having attachments similar to what you might see in a more mil-sim or grounded shooter,” art lead Sean Marino said. “While the idea of attachments for gameplay purposes didn’t make its way through to the final game, there has always been a select few on the team who really loved the look of grounded military weapons that were kitted out with various attachments. Recon is our attempt to capture that fantasy of being in a more traditional modern shooter, having a gun that feels more representative of something you might see in modern combat.”

Even though attachments didn’t make it to the tac shooter’s final design, devs used them as inspiration for Recon’s aesthetic. The skins mix hues of beige and black, along with numerous side and bottom attachments for a kitted-out look. They won’t have any impact on VALORANT‘s gameplay, but randomized model changes should please players who have dabbled in PUBG, Rainbow Six, and other militaristic first-person shooters.

The Recon bundle falls into the Premium Edition skin tier and will cost 7,100 VP in its entirety. But players should be able to buy cosmetics individually, with guns likely running 1,775 VP each and the Balisong butterfly knife available for a more premium price. Players will be able to use Radianite Points to unlock upgrades, like a custom model and ADS reticle, randomized side and bottom attachments, and three camouflage variants (red, blue, and green). The butterfly knife will also have three variants, along with custom animations and audio.

The Recon Collection should go live sometime today, though the Sakura Collection is still scheduled to be in the store for one more day.

