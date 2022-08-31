Zellsis back to Version1 after short stint with Sentinels

At least he got Twitter verification while with Sentinels.

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro is back on his original VALORANT team after a short jaunt with Sentinels.

In July, Zellsis was rumored to play in the North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier with Sentinels. And shortly after, Sentinels announced that he’d be competing with them.

Version1 didn’t have enough points this year to qualify for the LCQ, making Zellsis free to move over to Sentinels to compete with them. It is likely that Zellsis would also have competed with the team had they made Champions. Now, Zellsis will compete under the Version1 banner once again.

Break in at HQ, nothing stolen, but something gained… pic.twitter.com/oNlPsbyLmj — Version1 (@version1gg) August 31, 2022

Franchising is set to take place next year, but there is a clear path back up to tier-one competition from competing in tier-two tournaments. Most teams are looking to bring back their players or bolster their rosters if they don’t make franchising since it’s still possible to compete at the highest level in VCT even after franchising occurs.

Sentinels had two additions to the team ahead of the NA LCQ, including Zellsis and popular streamer shroud. Yesterday, Sentinels signed another streamer, who is arguably the most popular VALORANT streamer, Tarik. Initially, fans thought he’d only come to the team as a streamer and would be open to the professional roster, but now that there is a gap there, fans are already speculating if he will take Zellsis’ spot.

No official announcement from Sentinels has been made about who will be taking Zellsis’ place on the roster, but they’ll have some time to figure it out since Sentinels are done for the season after they were ousted from the NA LCQ tournament and aren’t competing in VALORANT Champions 2022.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.