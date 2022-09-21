Last but not least: Evil Geniuses secures VALORANT partnership with Riot 

North American organization Evil Geniuses has obtained a partnership with developers Riot Games to compete in the Americas international VALORANT league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and reported by anonymous Brazilian independent reporter “Noyn.”

Evil Geniuses will complete the lineup for the Americas league alongside NRG, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9 from North America. Meanwhile, Brazilian teams LOUD, FURIA, and MIBR have each secured a spot while Leviatán and KRÜ will compete in the league to represent Latin America.

Organizations such as Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports were considered for the Americas league.

Evil Geniuses is yet to attend an international event in VALORANT despite being one of the largest organizations in the region. The several iterations of its VALORANT team have failed to reach the highest level of competition in North America, but this did not factor in Riot’s decision to partner with the team.

The organization has a long history in esports with the team competing in other FPS titles such as Counter-Strike. Some of the most well-known players and content creators in VALORANT such as Tarik competed under the brand.

Evil Geniuses will likely rebuild its roster during the offseason to sign some of the best players in the region since several top organizations missed out. It is unclear which players could be replaced, but players will flock to be a part of the international leagues.