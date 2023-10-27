Best Viper lineups on Sunset in VALORANT: Where to place walls, Poison Cloud, and throw Snakebites

Sunset has to be one of VALORANT’s most attacker-friendly locations so far, making its edgy features a perfect fit for Viper’s versatile controller-sentinel kit. If you’re wondering how to use her lethal poison to rule the fast-paced map, I’ve just the guide you need.

Based in Los Angeles, Sunset features distinct chokepoints and multiple opportunities for both sides to execute unique strategies. Map control is crucial on this map, but you’d also need to focus on anchoring sites tightly as defenders and having a strong post-plant grip as an attacker.

Viper’s poison-laden wall and orb, coupled with mollies that lace the deadly vulnerable status effect, can offer you tremendous denying potential, be it on attack or defense. Not to forget, she can deploy a giant cloud of health-decaying gas as her ultimate.

There hasn’t been a single Sunset game that I haven’t chosen Viper on, and I’ve very good reasons for it. Here are the Viper setups I swear by for my ranked Sunset games in VALORANT.

Viper defense setups for Sunset in VALORANT

Toxic Screen

I absolutely adore this wall placement that slices up the map’s midsection, as well as covers the A Main choke. This is definitely my go-to wall on defense, although I love getting creative with her wall at times.

Love me this defense wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This mid to A Main wall not only allows me to discourage attackers from pushing through but also creates a lovely timing for me to sneak behind the structure in the middle.

Viper’s wall and orb can be deactivated any time you want, which is frankly overpowered in the hands of a good lurker. I’ve caught several enemies off-guard as they were preparing to push through my wall, and it was hilarious, to say the least.

If you want more control across the map, you can throw the wall similarly as before, but it should cover the choke between A Main and A Lobby instead of just A Main.

This works too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Put the Poison Cloud in B Main, and voila, the map’s most crucial points are in your hands.

Mandatory smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the enemies are inclined toward pushing the A Site, you can shift your focus to it by placing a wall from A Main to Mid Bottom.

For times when your team just can’t hold A. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Put the Poison Cloud at the entrance of A Elbow and watch your enemies call for instant rotates. Even if they don’t rotate, you should be able to easily anchor the site long enough for help to arrive.

Poison Cloud

Don’t ever leave that Poison Cloud behind; it’s an excellent tool for lurking and offers instant cover from enemies who’d think twice before pushing through it because of the health decay it inflicts.

You can use the orb to seal off choke points like Mid Bottom, A Main, B Main, or any other location you want to, and easily lurk behind it. You can also use it alongside your wall to create ratty pockets and take your enemies by surprise.

No other utility in VALORANT is as versatile as the Poison Cloud, which is also why I don’t prefer deploying one-ways with it—unless it’s for a post-plant setup.

Viper attack setups for Sunset in VALORANT

A Site smoke setup

Sunset’s A Site is slightly difficult for attackers to clear since there are a lot of angles that a defender could be holding. Thankfully, Viper’s kit is built to tackle most of the issues.

I like deploying a wall from Mid Tiles that cuts off A Link and Alley effectively. It lets you save the Poison Cloud for post-plant or for times you need some personal cover.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

That said, the wall is thin and some enemies are brave enough to push through it, despite the decay it inflicts. If that’s the case, you can try this orb lineup for A Link.

Align the top of the mouse icon as shown. Screenshot by Dot Esports No more Jett blues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will also cut off the line-of-sight of anyone holding A Main from on top of the box ahead of A Link.

Viper Snake Bite lineups for Sunset A Site

Most players would either plant the Spike behind the black-angled box or the Radianite Box. For both lineups, you’ll need to run down to A Lobby and stand in front of the sewer pipe.

This is where the magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Radianite Box plant, align the left side of Viper’s Ultimate icon HUD as shown and left-click.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Black Box plant, align the left side of Viper’s abilities HUD with the fifth flag from the right and left-click.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

B Site smoke setup

I like doing a minimal wall for B Site as it lets my team create more space. It covers B Market and cuts off the line-of-sight from above the boxes in B Boba.

For the minimalists like me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of you may not like the fact that it leaves so much space for enemies to sit around. If your team doesn’t have the agents to clear critical spaces, you’d be better off throwing a wall that cuts off this annoying cubby.

Cuts off cubby for your convenience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Also, before entering the site, place and pop the Poison Cloud, so that it cuts off the line of sight from the back of the site as shown.

The final result. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t prefer doing a lineup for this orb because you won’t be able to recover it for those times your team decides to rotate to A Site.

Viper Snake Bite lineups for Sunset B Site

The safest plant spot for Sunset’s B Site is the stairs, but some players prefer putting it right in front of the pillar. Luckily, you can deploy lineups for both spots from the same position.

After the plant, run back to B Lobby and stand on top of this plant pot.

The pot where you stand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For default (stairs), align the right corner of Viper’s ultimate HUD as shown and shoot.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the pillar plant, align the left corner of Viper’s ultimate HUD as shown and shoot.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Viper Poison Orb lineup for Mid Top

Another lineup that you must learn is for smoking Mid Top. For this, you’ll need to stand on top of the boxes in Mid Bottom, aligning yourself with the barrier phase wall. Aim as shown and shoot.

Smoke that mid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s the perfect smoke to help your team take mid-control, or you can use it to facilitate a lurk.

Viper’s kit is too creative and based on perspective to be restricted to a few best setup ideas. Don’t limit yourself when it comes to placing walls or orbs; feel free to experiment beyond my suggestions and find what’s best for your team.

It’s alright to use Viper’s abilities for your selfish moves, but don’t forget you are a controller and you’re largely responsible for your team’s success on VALORANT’s Sunset.

