Best Viper Lineups for Bind in VALORANT

In a popular character-based FPS like VALORANT, players need to learn and master the unique abilities of different agents to have options in every match. Learning new agents not only helps you understand the game better but also allows you to predict your opponent’s play intuitively. Some of these agents have abilities that can be lined up from various areas on the map to gain a tactical advantage over the opponents.

While learning lineups can seem simple, performing them in clutch situations can be troublesome. We recommend practicing these lineups in custom games and matches.

Classified as a Controller, Viper is one of the most versatile agents in VALORANT. You can effectively use her abilities to impact the play across the map. Viper’s Poison Cloud and Toxin Screen shroud the enemy’s line of sight, allowing your team to move in on one site or rotate to another.

Similarly, Viper’s Snake Bite ability is a lethal tool when used properly, and players can learn efficient lineups to surprise opponents.

Viper’s high pick rate on Bind makes her one of the strongest Controllers to use on this map. So, if you want to learn a few Viper lineups, we have you covered.

Here are the best Viper lineups on Bind in VALORANT.

Best Viper lineups on Bind

A Site

The first lineup can be used in a post-plant situation where the Spike is planted near the Truck area. Learn the callouts for Bind to easily understand the names for specific locations. To start this lineup, stand in the small area at A Lobby marked in the yellow circle on the first image above. Tuck yourself into the corner, and aim at the edge of the terrace. Check the crosshair placement on the second image to see the exact spot for this lineup. Throw the Snake Bite and it lands exactly at the Truck area, interrupting and damaging any opponents trying to defuse the Spike.

The second lineup is to secure a post-plant situation when the Spike is planted at Triple or Tetris. This spot has three Radianite boxes stacked together and is a common spot to plant the Spike.

Start by moving in toward the small box near A Exit. Position yourself in the corner, and look up at the plants at the ceiling above. Lineup your crosshair with the three small bushes marked by the yellow circle in the image above. Shoot the Snake Bite and it lands at the Tetris spot.

The third lineup for A site comes into play when the Spike is planted at Tetris.

Stand in the corner marked with the yellow circle on the image above at A Short. Jump to get up on the barrel. Move into the corner, and aim above lining up the HUD of your Ultimate ability with the metal rod. You can check the second image above to see the exact spot for lining your crosshair. This Snake Bite lineup lands at Tetris, and you will need to practice it a few times to get used to the setup.

B Site

The first lineup for B site requires players to position themselves at the corner near B Teleporter. Aim above, and line up the white line on the left side of the health HUD with the edge of the ceiling. In the images above, check the area inside the small yellow circle to see where to line up the HUD. Fire the Snake Bite and it lands at the planting spot in front of B site Container. This Viper lineup on Bind allows players to stick close to their team, however, you can get punished easily by enemies retaking from B Long and Garden.

The second lineup for the B site is from B Short, and it lands at the same position in front of the B site Container. This lineup is a lot more reliable in critical situations, as you can catch opponents using the teleporter to rotate to the B site.

Stand on the right corner of the boxes at B site, the spot is marked with a yellow circle on the image above. Aim high with your crosshair, and place it right between the top part of the boxes. Check the second image with the small yellow image to see the exact location.

Make sure to practice this a few times so you can easily hit the box with Snake Bite.

The third lineup for the B site is from B Fountain.

For this one, hug the wall at the exact spot shown in the yellow circle in the image above. Lineup your crosshair a little above the ceiling in a straight line with the brick pattern. Check the yellow arrow and circle to see the exact spot on the second image. Shoot the Snake Bite and it lands at B site Container.

This lineup is the most reliable for B site as you can execute it from safety.

We recommend using these lineups in every game if you are looking to master this agent in VALORANT. Understanding the concept of lineups will allow players to come up with new lineup ideas after some trial and error in custom games.