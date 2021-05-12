VALORANT is one of the hottest tactical shooters on the market, and there’s no shortage of VALORANT content on Twitch. Choosing a streamer to watch can be a chore, though. The types of content people look for are varied. Are you looking for the most skilled player to watch and don’t care about how frustrated they can get? Are you looking for a more calm, fun, relaxed player, but isn’t necessarily around the top of the skill bracket? Are you looking for another combination? Here are the best VALORANT streamers to watch on Twitch.

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a former Counter-Strike professional player who is currently the face of 100 Thieves' VALORANT squad. 100 Thieves won the prestigious First Strike tournament, but Hiko's streams of top-ranked gameplay were blowing up long before then.

Hiko commands a large audience and isn't necessarily the perfect streamer to watch if you're interested in interacting with someone since messages can get lost in chat very easily. But if you want to watch the pinnacle of ranked—which Hiko would tell you isn't that great compared to competitive play—he's a great streamer to follow. Hiko is a very competitive person, and so are the people he plays with, namely Joshua "steel" Nissan. Expect that competitiveness to come out at times.

Brandon "aceu" Winn is another former Counter-Strike professional player turned Apex Legends professional player turned VALORANT streamer. Aceu is excellent at taking advantage of Jett’s mobility and routinely makes flashy plays.

In addition to being highly skilled, aceu is seemingly untiltable, and nothing really seems to throw him off. Aceu's demeanor makes for an incredibly calm and consistent viewing experience. Despite his competitive nature, he never really seems to rage. Aceu is the perfect player to watch for someone who wants to see high-level gameplay without the anger that comes with high-level gameplay.

Sean Gares is yet another former Counter-Strike professional player who turned to VALORANT, but Gares turned to the analyst desk and casting instead of playing. After a brief stint commentating CS:GO following his retirement from the esport, Gares moved to VALORANT.

Gares is brilliant in terms of the nuts and bolts of tactical shooters and is one of the best streamers to learn from. He plays in high-level ranked too. You'll go for the gameplay but stay for the analysis. Few streamers are as knowledgeable and well-spoken as Gares.

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been a part of VALORANT from the beginning. Her streams don't feature high-level gameplay, but there are always positive vibes, no matter what happens. Pokimane takes a ton of crap—mostly for the apparent crime of being a woman on the internet—but she's remained positive throughout. She's never been the kind of person to let negativity bring her down on stream, and she shows no signs of starting any time soon.

Team Liquid's Average Jonas is an opera singer and one of the strongest Sova mains on the planet. If you're looking for high-tier gameplay with a laid-back personality, look no further. Jonas is known for his incredibly creative Sova lineups for both shock darts and recon bolts. There are other Sovas who are better and others who are more entertaining, but no one does the combination quite like Jonas.