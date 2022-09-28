One of the best Asian players in VALORANT becomes a free agent

He wants to play for a Korean or Japanese team in VCT 2023.

Northeption’s best VALORANT player, Kim “Meteor” Tae-O, has become a restricted free agent today, days after his current organization didn’t make the Asia partnership league.

Meteor has been allowed to explore his options as a result of that. The 22-year-old wants to play for Korean and Japanese teams in VCT 2023 after spending most of the year with Japanese team Northeption, playing in tournaments such as VCT Japan Challengers one and two, plus the VCT East Asia Last Chance Qualifier.

F/A

チームの許可を得て他のチームとの契約交渉が可能です。

興味をお持ち頂いたチーム様や企業様はこちらにてご連絡お願い致します。

팀의 허가를 받아 다른 팀과 계약 협상이 가능합니다.

관심을 가져주신 팀이나 기업님은 이쪽으로 연락 부탁드립니다.

KR or JP TEAM

[email protected] — Nth Meteor (@Meteorvlrt) September 28, 2022

Meteor’s announcement adds more excitement to the most-awaited rostermania in VALORANT. The Northeption star was arguably the best player in the East Asia LCQ, having averaged 279.6 ACS, 1.38 K/D ratio, 175.6 ADR, 72 percent KAST, and 0.98 kills per round, according to VLR.gg, playing mostly as Jett or Chamber. He was the leader in ACS, ADR, and kills per round throughout the eight-team competition.

The 10 organizations that made the 2023 Asia partnership VALORANT league are Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, Gen.G, T1, DRX, Team Secret, DetonatioN Gaming, Talon Esports, and Global Esports. All of these teams are in the process of assembling their rosters for VCT 2023 and most likely will finalize them within the next month to inform Riot Games.

Meteor is an upgrade to every Asian team in VALORANT that is willing to communicate in either Korean or Japanese, at least on paper, and should be one of the most coveted free agents during this period of rostermania.

The 10 Asia league partnership teams will join the teams from EMEA and Americas next year in São Paulo, Brazil to play in the inaugural tournament of VCT 2023.