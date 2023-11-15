Best Chamber lineups in VALORANT: Where to place Trademark and Rendezvous anchor

Of all the Sentinels in VALORANT, Chamber has sprung back into popularity thanks to the maps in the rotation as of Sept. 6. While the guns in his kit are straightforward to use, his other two abilities can be just as important if you use them right.

Here are some of the best Chamber lineups for his Trademark and Rendezvous abilities, which can be great for flank coverage and escaping. Due to the rise of Cypher in Patch 7.09, Chamber is mainly useful on a couple of specific maps, but with these lineups, you can get more out of Chamber, especially on attack.

Where to place Chamber’s Trademark and Rendezvous in VALORANT

For context, Chamber’s Trademark ability is what many players call a “trip”, a piece of utility that alerts the agent of an enemy’s position on the map and hassles them a little by slowing them down. While useful, patches over time have made it so this only works if Chamber is within a certain area, similar to Killjoy’s abilities.

As for Rendezvous, Chamber’s signature ability, this is his escape—his teleport. Placing one of these anchors down allows for Chamber to teleport to it as long as he remains within its effective area. It can allow Chamber to teleport to high ground, or through walls, as long as he’s on the ground when he activates the teleport.

There’s a lot of creativity with this ability, especially since you can use it on defense to get to a high ground, remove the anchor, and reload the ability quickly to start on a box and surprise your foes before teleporting back down to the floor. Additionally, you’ll find some sneaky spots in the section below.

I’ve spent a lot of time playing Chamber ever since his spike in popularity during the VCT 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers, where teams like ZETA DIVISION used Chamber to get to Champions. It made me wonder how useful his kit is, and as long as you can hit your shots, Chamber remains the Sentinel that most resembles a Duelist.

The three best maps for him are Lotus, Bind, and Haven, so here are some good utility spots to keep in mind.

Lotus

Lotus is a good Chamber map thanks to all three sites having good Operator angles, whether on attack or defense. While its width is a bit worrying for the limited range of Chamber’s utility, you can still get value if you know where to place it. First off, there are tons of good Rendezvous points on defense, and these spots allow for some easy escapes from early fights. The one on the left side of B door and in C Waterfall are the best examples for aggressive defenses.

Chamber Rendezvous locations on the defense side of Lotus. Image via ValoPlant

For Trademarks on defense, lots of them revolve around positioning so you stay in a certain area. Thankfully, due to the three-site design of Lotus, trips can get a lot of value, and below are some great places to put them while you cover a different angle or site.

Chamber Trademark locations on defense side of Lotus. Image via ValoPlant

As for attack locations, both Rendezvous and Trademarks are dedicated to early engages and flank coverage. Sentinels are usually designed to get more value on the defense side, but below are some locations for both that can help any push. The yellow circles are Rendezvous spots, while the red ones are Trademark locations, with the white circle around them being the spot they remain active in.

Chamber utility locations for Lotus attack. Image via ValoPlant

Bind

With how tight the chokes are on Bind, this can generate plenty of value from Chamber’s utility, especially on defense. There are a couple of clever Rendezvous spots that can almost always secure a kill.

Chamber Rendezvous spots on Bind defense. Image via ValoPlant

These four spots give you angles to hold for each main choke, while also giving you a good escape point, especially A main. Trademarks on defense are essentially the same, with one good option for each choke point that enemies will have to either shoot down or trip, putting them in a bad spot.

Chamber Trademark spots on Bind defense. Image via ValoPlant

For attack, Bind allows for easy flanks due to teleports and more, so Rendezvous spots and Trademarks revolve around that knowledge that you’re the one watching your team’s back. If you have someone else on your team covering that, like a Cypher, you can be a little more aggressive with your utility to prevent and easy retake.

Chamber utility locations for Bind attack. Image via ValoPlant

Haven

Lastly, Haven is one of the best maps to use Chamber’s Rendezvous and surprise enemies on defense by either starting on a high ground, or teleporting to one later.

Chamber Rendezvous spots on Haven defense. Image via ValoPlant

A site has two different spots where you can teleport to a high ground, B has one, and C has one as well. There’s nothing more satisfying than getting a starting pick at A main, only to teleport to the high ground behind you and potentially surprise more enemies.

For Trademarks, the standard rules apply of placing them in spots at chokes where enemies can’t shoot them easily, but Haven allows for more options due to the high ground.

Chamber Trademark locations on Haven defense. Image via ValoPlant

For attack, each choke has an area that a Chamber can safely put both his utility for early peeks and flank coverage. Plus, when on site, there are also a couple of great spots to play angles and teleport to safety.

Chamber utility locations for Haven attack. Image via ValoPlant

Of course, even with this list, there still are a bunch of valid locations for both Rendezvous and Trademarks on either attack or defense, but just be wary of what they do and how they can be punished.

A smoke can allow for a player to cross the Trademark without triggering it, and enemies can easily camp a teleport until you use it for an easy kill. So, with that knowledge, be smart with your utility placement, and you’ll get those easy round wins.