Andbox officially signs b0i to VALORANT roster

Shocking only those who didn’t watch the Renegades x NSG VALORANT Invitational last week, Andbox officially confirmed the acquisition of Aaron “b0i” Thao today.

This move completes the Andbox roster heading into the First Strike Qualifiers. Andbox’s lineup will consist of b0i, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, Jake “POACH” Brumleve, Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor, and Sebastian “seb” Bucki.

Andbox has been officially finalizing its VALORANT roster throughout October. Initially signing just yay and ANDROID, the team added seb in early October, POACH on Oct. 20, and b0i today.

The newly formed team won the Renegades x NSG VALORANT Invitational last week, besting Immortals 2-0 in the finals. Over the course of the tournament, the team only lost one map in a 2-1 semifinal victory over Moon Raccoons.

Andbox has a chance to become an absolute force in competitive VALORANT. They’ll get their chance to further prove their top-tier status in the First Strike Qualifiers, which are set to begin on Oct. 26.

