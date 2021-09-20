Andbox officially signs aleksandar

North American VALORANT player Aleksandar Hinojosa has joined Andbox following a trial period, the organization announced today.

The 20-year-old has been playing for Andbox in some smaller tournaments since August. He was a part of Evil Geniuses’ mixed-gender lineup until June, where he was one of their best players. Before he joined EG, he played for Moon Raccoons and Built By Gamers Academy.

We're just getting started.@aleksandarosa, living proof that Skye is a duelist. Welcome to the Andbox fam.

Can't wait to see what you can cook up with the rest of the squad. pic.twitter.com/nh2uWBQHaI — Andbox (@andbox_official) September 20, 2021

Andbox has been rebuilding its VALORANT roster since August when it parted ways with Noah “jcStani” Smith and sold star player Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker to Envy. They missed out on qualifying for VALORANT Champions because they didn’t gather many points and don’t hold a slot in the North American Last Chance Qualifier, so all they have to look forward to for the end of the year is third-party tournaments. The organization’s best result in the official circuit was a fourth-place finish in NA VCT: Stage Two Challengers Two in April.

Getting aleksandar on a full-time basis is a great sign if he can live up to the form he displayed on EG. The rest of Andbox’s lineup features Daniel “vice” Kim, Adam “mada” Pampuch, and coach Matt “Warden” Dickens. The North Americans played their last tournament with former CS:GO pro Austin “Cooper” Abadir and Michael “neT” Bernet, but they haven’t been signed—at least not yet.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.