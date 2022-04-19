Alliance VALORANT players say organization benched entire roster

The players said they have been allowed to explore their options.

Alliance has moved all its VALORANT players to the inactive roster, according to Mathias “SEIDER” Seider and Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius, two of the players contracted to the European organization.

“The entire Alliance VALORANT roster have been allowed to explore their options,” SEIDER tweeted. “I am still under contract with Alliance but I am allowed to explore my options, I am open to any role.”

The organization has not announced the move on its social media channels, but should the roster changes be confirmed, it would mean that Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek is also benched.

Alliance were down to just SEIDER, luckeRRR, and hype following the benching of Sigurd “Zik” Jensen and Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari in late March. The latter went on to play for Fnatic on loan at VCT Masters Stage One Reykjavík.

Fearoth, luckeRRR, and hype had been playing for Alliance since January 2021, while SEIDER and Zik joined in October 2021. They failed to qualify for VCT EMEA Stage One Challengers this year following losses to BIG and Vitality in the closed qualifiers, and most recently finished fourth at the VRL Northern Europe Polaris Stage One, where they lost to Excel.

It’s unclear at the moment whether Alliance will maintain a roster in the VALORANT professional scene or not. The European organization joined the Riot Games’ FPS landscape in January 2021 under the guidance of esports talent James Banks. The British left his position as general manager in March, days before the removal of Zig and Fearoth.