Alliance signs Fearoth as first VALORANT player and captain

Former Ninjas in Pyjamas player Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari is joining Alliance as the team’s VALORANT captain, the organization announced today.

Fearoth spent a significant portion of 2020 with NiP. But now, he's coming to Alliance as the team's primary Sova player, in-game leader, and "captain." The move is the first official signing under the leadership of general manager James Banks, a veteran esports caster and analyst.

A native of France, Fearoth is an experienced FPS player with an extensive history in Counter-Strike. He averaged a career K/D ratio of 1.05 during his time playing CS:GO, according to HLTV. He transitioned to VALORANT as soon as the game was announced and finished first in a handful of smaller tournaments while competing with various squads.

In a quote given to Dexerto, Banks saw "real leadership qualities" in Fearoth and identified him as a player to "build the Alliance team around." Alliance said in a press release that more announcements are coming soon.

Alliance as an organization is well-known for its Starcraft, fighting game, and Dota 2 competitors. The prolific Smash brothers Adam "Armada" Lindgren and Andreas "Android" Lindgren play for Alliance and the org's Dota roster won The International 3 in 2013. This is Alliance's first venture into a tactical shooter.

