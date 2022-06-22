More than 150 North American organizations have reportedly submitted proposals for partnership with Riot Games’ 2023 VALORANT league.
The Americas league, still yet to be officially named, will reportedly feature 10 teams from NA, Brazil, and Latin America, although that number is still subject to change. Many teams have announced publicly that they have applied for partnership, including TSM, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and Version1. Other teams have applied privately.
Here’s a list of all publicly known or reported teams that have applied for North American VALORANT partnership in 2023.
List of all VALORANT teams that have applied for North American VCT partnership in 2023
TSM
Current active roster: Subroza, corey, Rossy, gMd, seven. Inactive: bang (on loan at 100 Thieves)
- Second place at First Strike
- First place at 2021 VCT NA Stage Three, Challengers Two
- Eleventh/12th place at 2022 VCT NA Stage Two Challengers
100 Thieves
Current active roster: Asuna, Derrek, stellar, Will, bang (on loan from TSM).
- First place at First Strike
- Semifinals finish at 2021 Masters Berlin
- Ninth/10th place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- Fifth/6th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers
- Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier
Sentinels
Current active roster: ShahZaM, SicK, dapr, TenZ, Kanpeki. Inactive: zombs.
- First place at 2021 NA Masters One
- First place at 2021 Masters Reykjavik
- Quarterfinals finish at 2021 Masters Berlin
- First team to qualify for 2021 Champions
- Seventh/8th place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- Eleventh/12th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers
- Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier
OpTic Gaming
Current active roster: FNS, Marved, yay, crashies, Victor.
- Second place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- First place at 2022 Masters Reykjavik
- Qualified for 2022 Champions
XSET
Current active roster: AYRIN, BcJ, dephh, zekken, Cryocells.
- Second place at 2021 NA Stage Two Challengers One and Stage Three Challengers One
- Fourth place at 2021 NA Stage Three Challengers playoffs
- Fourth place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- First place in 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers group stage
- Qualified (at minimum) for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier
Cloud9
Current active roster: mitch, leaf, Xeppaa, Vanity, curry.
- First place at 2021 NA Last Chance Qualifier
- Quarterfinals at 2021 Champions (only NA team to reach playoffs)
- Third place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- Ninth/10th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers
- Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier
Evil Geniuses
Current active roster: Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, C0M, Apotheon.
- Eleventh/12th place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- Fifth/sixth at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers
- Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard
Current active roster: NeT, valyn, JonahP, Sayaplayer, trent.
- First place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
- Seventh/eighth place at 2022 Masters Reykjavík
- Ninth/10th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers
- Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier
Version1
Current active roster: effys, penny, Zellsis, wippie, Zander
- Second place at 2021 NA Stage Two Challengers Finals
- Fifth/sixth place at 2021 Masters Reykjavik
- Fifth/sixth place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers
T1
Current active roster: Thwifo, steel, pwny, xeta, Mucnhkin
G2 Esports
Current active roster: mixwell, nukkye, AvovA, hoody, Meddo
- Fourth place at 2021 EMEA Stage Three Challengers Playoffs
- Semifinals finish at 2021 Masters Berlin
- Second place at 2022 EMEA Stage One Challengers
- Fifth/sixth place at 2022 Masters Reykjavík
- Seventh/eighth place at 2022 EMEA Stage Two Challengers
G2 is currently competing in EMEA but is reportedly applying for NA partnership as well.
CLG
No current active roster. Currently competes in women’s VALORANT under CLG Red banner.
Shopify Rebellion
No current active roster. Currently competes in women’s VALORANT.