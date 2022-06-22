Before you win, you have to get in.

More than 150 North American organizations have reportedly submitted proposals for partnership with Riot Games’ 2023 VALORANT league.

The Americas league, still yet to be officially named, will reportedly feature 10 teams from NA, Brazil, and Latin America, although that number is still subject to change. Many teams have announced publicly that they have applied for partnership, including TSM, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and Version1. Other teams have applied privately.

Here’s a list of all publicly known or reported teams that have applied for North American VALORANT partnership in 2023.

List of all VALORANT teams that have applied for North American VCT partnership in 2023

TSM

Current active roster: Subroza, corey, Rossy, gMd, seven. Inactive: bang (on loan at 100 Thieves)

Second place at First Strike

First place at 2021 VCT NA Stage Three, Challengers Two

Eleventh/12th place at 2022 VCT NA Stage Two Challengers

100 Thieves

Image via Riot Games.

Current active roster: Asuna, Derrek, stellar, Will, bang (on loan from TSM).

First place at First Strike

Semifinals finish at 2021 Masters Berlin

Ninth/10th place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

Fifth/6th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers

Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Sentinels

Image via Riot Games.

Current active roster: ShahZaM, SicK, dapr, TenZ, Kanpeki. Inactive: zombs.

First place at 2021 NA Masters One

First place at 2021 Masters Reykjavik

Quarterfinals finish at 2021 Masters Berlin

First team to qualify for 2021 Champions

Seventh/8th place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

Eleventh/12th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers

Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

OpTic Gaming

Photo via Riot Games

Current active roster: FNS, Marved, yay, crashies, Victor.

Second place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

First place at 2022 Masters Reykjavik

Qualified for 2022 Champions

XSET

Current active roster: AYRIN, BcJ, dephh, zekken, Cryocells.

Second place at 2021 NA Stage Two Challengers One and Stage Three Challengers One

Fourth place at 2021 NA Stage Three Challengers playoffs

Fourth place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

First place in 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers group stage

Qualified (at minimum) for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Cloud9

Photo via Riot Games

Current active roster: mitch, leaf, Xeppaa, Vanity, curry.

First place at 2021 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Quarterfinals at 2021 Champions (only NA team to reach playoffs)

Third place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

Ninth/10th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers

Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Evil Geniuses

Current active roster: Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, C0M, Apotheon.

Eleventh/12th place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

Fifth/sixth at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers

Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

The Guard

Image via Riot Games.

Current active roster: NeT, valyn, JonahP, Sayaplayer, trent.

First place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

Seventh/eighth place at 2022 Masters Reykjavík

Ninth/10th place at 2022 NA Stage Two Challengers

Qualified for 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Version1

Image via Riot Games.

Current active roster: effys, penny, Zellsis, wippie, Zander

Second place at 2021 NA Stage Two Challengers Finals

Fifth/sixth place at 2021 Masters Reykjavik

Fifth/sixth place at 2022 NA Stage One Challengers

T1

Current active roster: Thwifo, steel, pwny, xeta, Mucnhkin

G2 Esports

Photo via Riot Games

Current active roster: mixwell, nukkye, AvovA, hoody, Meddo

Fourth place at 2021 EMEA Stage Three Challengers Playoffs

Semifinals finish at 2021 Masters Berlin

Second place at 2022 EMEA Stage One Challengers

Fifth/sixth place at 2022 Masters Reykjavík

Seventh/eighth place at 2022 EMEA Stage Two Challengers

G2 is currently competing in EMEA but is reportedly applying for NA partnership as well.

CLG

No current active roster. Currently competes in women’s VALORANT under CLG Red banner.

Shopify Rebellion

No current active roster. Currently competes in women’s VALORANT.