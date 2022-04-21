All Fade abilities in VALORANT, explained

A new era of fear is arriving to VALORANT soon via Fade, a Turkish-born initiator set to join the game at the start of Episode Four, Act Two at the end of April 2022. Fade’s rumored ability kit will terrorize opposing agents while also providing recon utility to her teammates.

Fade’s ability kit has not officially been made public yet, but as is the case with virtually everything VALORANT, it has appeared to have leaked early. Here’s what Fade’s abilities will reportedly do when she officially joins the VALORANT agent roster, based on a leaked screenshot of her full ability list while she was still known as “Bounty Hunter.”

Image via Riot Games. Grabbed from xtr on YouTube.

Haunt

Fade’s rumored signature ability is Haunt. Haunt is thrown orb that activates after hitting the ground, but this turns into a destructible Eye. If the Eye sees an opponent, it will reveal them and apply a Trail debuff that lasts 12 seconds. Trail, as the name suggests, allows players to see where the enemy has traveled. The orb will automatically drop to the ground 1.5 seconds after it is thrown, but it can be reactivated by hitting the ability key to drop sooner.

As Fade’s signature ability, Haunt is free, but it’s unclear whether or not it replenishes during a round after a timer.

Prowler

Prowler equips Fade with an ability to send out a creature that travels in a straight line looking for enemy players and/or Trials. Once the creatures finds an enemy or Trail, they will move toward them, and upon reaching an enemy, will hit them with Nearsight for three seconds after a half-second activation.

Players can hold “Fire” and move their mouse to steer the Prowler creature while it’s traveling in a straight line, and only one creature can latch onto a Trail. There are two charges of Prowler, each costing 300 credits.

Seize

Seize is a throwable orb that upon hitting the ground will expand to a seven-meter diameter, and “tether” all caught enemies to the center. Tethered enemies will suffer 75 decay damage, are deafened, and cannot escape “by normal means” for five seconds.

The orb will automatically drop to the ground 1.5 seconds after it is thrown, but it can be reactivated by hitting the ability key to drop sooner. Players have a single charge of Seize that costs 200 credits. Seize in this state could be a tremendous piece of utility to use in post-plant scenarios.

Nightfall

Nightfall appears to be Fade’s Ultimate ability. Fade sends out a wave of “dark mist,” and enemies caught in its path will be trailed, deafened, and hit with decay damage for a 12-second period. Just based on the ability’s leaked icon, it looks like it will fire out in a wide pattern similar to Breach’s ultimate. It appears to cost seven ultimate points.