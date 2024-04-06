All Clove bug fixes in VALORANT Patch 8.07

Clove might be one of the best-performing agents in VALORANT, but sometimes, even the best agents need some tinkering in the lab—especially with the number of bugs that have been found over the last two weeks.

The Scottish troublemaker has been one of the more popular Controllers in the game, boasting powerful abilities that have shifted how the role is played. From smokes placed after death, a self-heal and speed boost, and a self-revive ultimate, Clove has taken over solo queue with their game-changing kit.

During their recruitment event, however, players have discovered a plethora of different glitches that have lost them rounds or even cost them games in both ranked and other more casual game modes. The agent even had its professional debut delayed due to these bugs, but hopefully, the fixes will be able to get them ready for the big stage.

Here are all of the bug fixes for Clove in VALORANT Patch 8.07.

All bug fixes for Clove in VALORANT Patch 8.07

8.07 PBE // Bug Fixes // #VALORANT



Agent



CLOVE

• Fixed a bug where Clove's Not Dead Yet (X) does not progress the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details incorrectly reports 0 casts.

• Fixed a bug where Clove’s Ruse (E) used after death does not report to the… pic.twitter.com/arHpgccT10 — VALORANT Leaks & News (@VALORANTLeaksEN) April 5, 2024

Overall, there are seven major bug fixes that are planned for Clove in Patch 8.07, although this list could change by the time the update hits live servers. They will address big problem areas that have been affecting the agent, including primary weapons disappearing after their ultimate, hitbox problems, and more.

Here is the full bug fix list for Clove for VALORANT Patch 8.07:

Clove’s ultimate ability will always add progress to the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details now reports all casts.

Clove’s E smoke now always reports to Match Details when used after death.

Clove’s aim direction no longer suddenly changes when suppressed during their ultimate ability.

Clove will always spawn with their primary weapon when using their ultimate ability.

Clove’s head and arm hitboxes no longer change when aiming quickly up or down with E equipped.

Similar bug fixed when crouched with E equipped.

Clove’s Meddle (Q) now shows correct ability icon in combat report.

When Patch 8.07 is applied, they might also finally get a chance to make their professional debut in the VCT across the world. In the meantime, be wary of any bugs that you might encounter while climbing up the ranks in your own region.

