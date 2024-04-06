Riot lines up multiple crucial Clove bug fixes in VALORANT Patch 8.07 PBE

After kicking off their recruitment event in style, VALORANT‘s latest agent, Clove, has some major bug fixes in the docket after going live for almost two weeks.

Clove has been one of the best Controller agents in the game across multiple ranked distributions, boasting win rates over 50 percent across divisions like Silver, Diamond, and Radiant, according to VALORANT stats aggregate Blitz.gg.

Stay armed after revival. Image via Riot Games

The general reception for the agent has been relatively positive, but there have been a handful of round-making glitches that have heavily affected Clove players. For example, one bug has been fixed where Clove would resurrect without their primary weapon when using their ultimate ability, Not Dead Yet. Since its discovery, it has lost multiple rounds for teams and has been a general pain point for prospective Clove mains.

There are also a few different bugs affecting their hitbox, along with false combat reports after rounds have ended when using specific abilities. Overall, there are seven major bug fixes supposedly planned for live servers when Patch 8.07 releases in the next few weeks, including:

Fixed bug where Clove’s ultimate ability doesn’t add progress to the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details reports no casts.

Fixed bug where Clove’s E smoke doesn’t report to Match Details when used after death.

Fixed bug where Clove’s aim direction would suddenly change when suppressed during their ultimate ability.

Fixed bug where Clove would revive without their primary weapon when using their ultimate ability.

Fixed bug where various Clove head and arm hitboxes could change when aiming quickly up or down with E equipped.

Fixed similar bug that applied while crouched with E equipped.

Fixed bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) used the wrong ability icon in combat report.

Hopefully, these fixes will help maintain Clove’s competitive integrity during their many matches, especially in those intense clutch moments that require precise ultimate usage and more. These bugs have also delayed their debut on the professional stage, so any fans looking for their favorite Scottish troublemaker in VCT should hope that these fixes are implemented as soon as possible.

