Here are all the abilities for Harbor, VALORANT’s newest water-bending controller agent

Riot Games has officially introduced the newest agent in VALORANT with mind-boggling water-bending abilities.

Riot is set to add Harbor, a controller agent who hails from India and has the ability to manipulate water to his content, to the VALORANT lineup. He uses the ancient technology he found and acquired for himself, which made him a target. But he’s ready to take on the battlefield.

Here are all the VALORANT abilities for Harbor.

High Tide (E)

Harbor’s signature ability allows him to equip a wall of water using the ancient technology he wields. Then, he can fire the cast along the ground, but the direction of the wave can be manipulated and moved by holding fire.

Alternate fire will stop the wall early, while players hit by the wall are slowed.

Cove (Q)

His second ability, Cove, will grant Harbor the ability to protect allies. He will use his water to shield allies since the smoke-like ability will block bullets from enemies. The Cove ability will activate once it hits the ground. The ability can be both underhanded and thrown regularly.

Cascade (C)

His Cascade ability will allow him to create a small wall of water that slows enemies if they are hit, similar to High Tide. But Cascade will be able to roll through walls and can be stopped during the cast.

Reckoning (X)

Harbor’s ultimate ability will allow him to equip the full power of his artifact. Reckoning allows Harbor to create a geyser pool on the ground and enemies caught in the pool are hit with consecutive concussive strikes.

Following his official reveal this week, Harbor will be available to play on Tuesday, Oct. 18 alongside the release of VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three.