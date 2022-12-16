Ahead of the 2023 VCT season, KOI is looking to the stars for its next VALORANT player

With the other 29 of the 30 partnered VALORANT teams having already announced their rosters to kick off the 2023 VCT season, previously only one team remained unconfirmed: Spanish organization KOI.

After a long wait, the organization founded by streaming superstar Ibai Llanos and recently retired football star Gerard Piqué has finally revealed its roster, but with one major hole in the starting roster still to be filled.

The KOI roster is highlighted by the former Guild trio of in-game leader Jose “koldamenta” Herrero, flex player Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko, and coach André “BARBARR” Möller. Flanking them are former Gambit/M3C member Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov and Berkant “Wolfen” Joshkun.

There is one remaining spot in the starting roster that will be reportedly filled by Patryk “starxo” Kopczynski, the former inaugural world champion with Acend. Back in October, Dot Esports reported that starxo, koldamenta, and Sheydos were all heading KOI’s way, per multiple sources.

Many are speculating that starxo will join at the beginning of 2023 following the expiration of his current Acend contract. Many of his former world championship teammates have found new homes with partnered teams already; cNed with NAVI, BONECOLD with Vitality, and Zeek with Heretics.

KOI as an organization announced a partnership with the Rogue organization this past October, which will result in the Rogue League players and staff playing under the KOI banner starting with the 2023 spring split of the LEC.

When the KOI roster is inevitably finalized, likely at the very beginning of 2023, then all 30 partnered VCT teams will officially have a starting roster on their books. With that passed, fans will really start looking forward to the VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo event, beginning Feb. 13.