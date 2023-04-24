A simple setting change can stop pesky fake Yoru clones in VALORANT

Getting faked out by a fake Yoru clone is up there for the most embarrassing ways to get killed in VALORANT. But a really basic change in your settings can help you prevent it from ever happening again.

For those who haven’t experienced it yet, it’s when you allow an enemy Yoru clone to walk past you as you assume it’s just a Fakeout decoy, only to realize you’ve been faked out when it turns out the decoy was actually Yoru. It’s quite frustrating when it happens and can really mess up your concentration and decision-making for the rest of the map.

Fortunately, there’s a solution, as shared by VALORANT YouTuber Rem—much to the chagrin of the rare Yoru main. In your settings page, go to the Controls section, select the Communication tab, and then scroll down to the Text Chat section. There, go to the option titled “Tactical Callouts in Chat” and turn it on.

When this option is turned on, automatic tactical callouts will be displayed in chat. This means that you will send automatic messages to your team when you spot enemies or the spike.

The reason this is a game-changer against Yoru is that an automatic message doesn’t get sent if you’re looking at the decoy, but it does get sent if it’s actually Yoru. The automatic tactical messages aren’t perfect; there’s a slight one to two-second delay between looking at Yoru and the message being sent, so you may have to back up or move slightly to prevent the Yoru from getting behind you. Still, you should be able to get your information without tipping off the opposing Yoru that you know he’s a fake decoy.

This is another devastating blow to Yoru players who want to have fun given that abilities like Reyna’s ultimate, Gekko’s Wingman, and Fade’s Prowlers can also sniff out whether a Yoru decoy is real or not.