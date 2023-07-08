A fan favorite esports org hints at a return to competitive VALORANT

After releasing its entire roster last month, one of the most-beloved VALORANT teams in North America might be making a return.

Disguised has released a simple image on social media that has many of the team’s fans hyped up about a possible comeback to the NA Challengers scene. An announcement will apparently be made on Monday, July 10, and this image featured five stick figures with question marks on their faces, with the short title, “We back.”

Although some supporters think Disguised is making another roster to compete in the region’s highly-competitive Challengers scene, others are also considering a possible return to the Game Changers scene after their short run a few months ago.

This organization’s last Challengers roster was one of the biggest stories of 2023, especially after they successfully signed superstar Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker to the roster in April. As a result of this stunning acquisition, one of the league’s most-hyped roster became an even larger fan favorite before the split began.

The situation, however, turned from hype to horror for most Disguised fans as they watched them fall completely flat compared to expectations. The revamped roster failed to win a single match throughout the split and couldn’t secure a single map win during the NA Play-in Relegation, officially bouncing them out of Challengers.

Yay was especially critical of his team’s performance, stating that “the mistakes that are happening on this team are things in which [he’s] 99 percent sure ranked players could do better.” He also said that he would be donating his last paycheck to charity since he “[didn’t] deserve it.”

For DSG fans, this could be the new start that the org needs to get back on the right track after such a disappointing end to their first roster iteration. Only two days remain until we learn more.

