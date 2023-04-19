3 VCT Americas teams under pressure to perform in Super Week

It’s time for the VCT Americas Super Week, a five-day week of action where every team plays twice, and each team passes the effective halfway point of the season. By that logic, it’s one of the most important weeks for each team and a week that could see squads start to really separate from each other in the pack.

After three weeks, the biggest story that can be read from the standings is the clear divide between the North American teams and the teams from Latin America and Brazil. LATAM and Brazil currently own four of the top five spots, with NA sitting in four of the bottom five. And to the surprise of many fans, the NA team currently sitting in second place is Cloud9.

Following the Super Week, this could all change. But before it starts, we must ask and attempt to answer which VALORANT team is under the greatest amount of pressure heading into the VCT Super Week.

100 Thieves

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

After a strong surge to close out the 2022 VCT season, and after a dominant showing at Red Bull Home Ground after picking up Cryocells, 100 Thieves were billed as a dangerous team heading into the season. Currently, the team is 1-2. But while the Sentinels loss was close and the EG win was decisive, the 2-0 loss to C9 was downright shocking.

The team appears to have lost a step since former coach Sean Gares left the team, and Cryocells has been underwhelming so far. Their first match of the Super Week versus KRÜ now feels like a must-win since no one wants to be the first to give a winless team their first victory. Across multiple titles, Nadeshot has shown he is not afraid to pull the trigger quickly on roster moves, and a 0-2 Super Week performance could easily be the catalyst for such changes.

NRG

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Given the international success the majority of the players on NRG have experienced, and considering how well the team played in their international debut at the VCT LOCK//IN, expectations were of course high for NRG going into VCT Americas. But the success many expected hasn’t materialized just yet.

Despite how well Ardiis has played on Jett in the past, NRG haven’t opted to have him play Jett for whatever reason, and he’s really struggled on Raze. Their compositions have also lacked any real consistency: All five players each played three different agents in last week’s loss to MIBR. The overall level of play from s0m at controller, though, has been a notable bright spot.

This week, NRG have a chance to stamp out a C9 team that is cooking and punish a struggling KRÜ. This should, and arguably has to, be a 2-0 week for NRG.

FURIA

Photo by Robert Paul/Riot Games

FURIA came out hot after two weeks following wins against KRÜ and Leviatán but stumbled in their marquee week three match against reigning world champions LOUD. Still, it’s important that they come into Super Week with the same intensity and firepower that served them well in the first two weeks.

Khalil has been a breakout sensation for FURIA, looking like one of the best controller players in the entire region. If he maintains this level of play, FURIA should have no problems this week, especially against EG and C9. But if they stumble again during the Super Week, then they have to recover later in the season against teams like NRG, 100T, and Sentinels; groups that are too talented to underperform continuously.

Speaking of Sentinels…

Sentinels (honorable mention)

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

It didn’t feel fair for me to put Sentinels here. Yes, they’re 1-2 and in bad shape, but they’re heading into Super Week fresh off a quick-trigger coaching change, with their superstar player on the mend, while temporarily reversing course on their role changes.

Oh, and they’re facing both LOUD and MIBR this week. If they can escape with at least one series win this week, then Super Week will be a success for Sentinels. Two wins would be a miracle.

Sentinels kick off the Super Week when they take on LOUD on Friday, April 21, at 2pm CT.