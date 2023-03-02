100 Thieves pro admits to poor performance at VCT LOCK//IN after elimination

One of 100 Thieves’ VALORANT stars Sean “bang” Bezerra has apologized to fans for his individual performance at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo two days after his team were knocked out by Fnatic in the Omega bracket and missed the playoffs of the $500,000 tournament.

Flying home has given bang a lot of time to think about 100 Thieves’ loss and he vowed to play better in his next international tournament. “I wanted to say sorry for what I showed in LOCK//IN, that’s not my/our best,” bang on March 1. “I will work hard to not disappoint next time we play internationally.”

Flying has given me a lot of time to think about our loss, so I wanted to say sorry for what I showed in Lock In, that’s not my/our best. I will work hard to not disappoint next time we play internationally. — 100T bang (@bangzerra) March 1, 2023

Although bang averaged only a 0.99 rating after 175 rounds played in VCT LOCK//IN, according to stats site VLR.gg, it’s not like he was the reason 100 Thieves missed the playoffs. The performance of the 18-year-old was similar to the other players on 100 Thieves as the stars Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban averaged a 0.99 rating and 1.00 rating, respectively. It’s fair to say 100 Thieves struggled together as a team in Brazil.

Before losing to Fnatic by 2-0 in the decisive match, 100 Thieves defeated Chinese team EDward Gaming and FUT Esports in their first matches at the Omega bracket of VCT LOCK//IN. Fnatic are regarded as one of the best VALORANT teams in the world and overall their players have more experience in international LANs than the 100 Thieves lineup.

Bang and the rest of the 100 Thieves players will have nearly a month to review their mistakes at VCT LOCK//IN and prepare for the start of VCT Americas League on March 26, in which they’ll compete versus Cloud9, LOUD, Sentinels, KRÜ Esports, NRG, FURIA, Evil Geniuses, MIBR, and Leviatán for one of the three spots in VCT Masters Tokyo in June 2023.