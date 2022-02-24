100 Thieves secures 13-0 win on new VALORANT roster’s first day

After they were dismantled by a 13-0 loss, the newly-rebuilt 100 Thieves VALORANT roster has arrived just two days later with a 13-0 win of their own in their first event since the org made several shock roster moves last Monday.

The newest additions, loan players Sean “bang” Bezerra and Noah “jcStani” Smith, made their debuts today in Knights Monthly Gauntlet for February. Two decisive best-of-one wins (one without Hiko) against MELIOREM and GunsForHire placed 100T in playoffs, with an opening round match-up against ex-Limit awaiting them.

On Haven, 100T made a statement on their defensive half with a staggering nine successful retakes led by a 20-kill performance from Asuna on Jett. Asuna also went a perfect six-for-six in opening duels. Ethan contributed 18 kills and nine assists. Bang and jcStani had barely anything to do as both Ethan and Asuna popped off.

100T almost hit ex-Limit with back-to-back shutouts to round out the two-map match, clocking up an 11-1 attack half on Split. They eventually settled for a 13-5 win.

This result comes just days after the “13-0 heard round NA”, when The Guard punctuated their NA VCT Challengers One series win over 100T with a 13-0 rout on Ascent. 100T’s zero-duelist composition was punished by The Guard’s defense, with trent putting on a Team of the Week-worthy 18 kills over two deaths.

Following the match, 100T’s founder Nadeshot said the result was “unacceptable” and, just a day later, the organization announced they had released offseason signings ec1s and BabyJ. Both players had signed with 100T less than 40 days before, only two weeks into the NA VCT season. 100T followed up the releases by signing bang and jcStani (on loan) from TSM and Pioneers respectively.

With the flawless victory and the series win under their belts, the new 100T roster advances to play the winner of Knights Academy vs. TSM Academy in the Knights event. In VCT, their next match is against Luminosity on Sunday, Feb. 27.