100 Thieves potentially sub in Silenx for first qualifier of VALORANT Champions Tour

100 Thieves’ roster for the first open qualifier of the VALORANT Champions Tour has Silenx listed as the stand-in on the Battlefy qualifier page. The orgnaization has not yet officially announced this move, however.

100T's Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella, a CS:GO legend who switched over to VALORANT last year and has been a pivotal part of the new 100T roster, is missing from that page. After just a small handful of events together, 100 Thieves surprised a lot of fans and teams when they won First Strike in December. They defeated two of the widely considered favorites in Sentinels and 100 Thieves.

But it's no secret that nitr0 would be out of action to start the VCT since he announced on Christmas Day that he and his partner are soon expecting the birth of their child. His teammate Spencer "Hiko" Martin said on stream after the announcement that 100T would likely be competing with a stand-in to start the Tour because of this development.

Enter Silenx, who's bounced around a handful of squads since the game was released. In the First Strike qualifiers, he played under a squad named Sakura Storm. He most recently stood in for beastcoast at the Pittsburgh Knights Before Christmas event. He's mostly played on Sova, Reyna, and Raze, according to VLR.gg, but if he's the stand-in for 100T, he'll likely have to play more Omen, the go-to pick for nitr0.

The rest of the 100 Thieves roster will also be officially playing under a new head coach since the organization announced on Jan. 20 that Hector “FrosT” Rosario had been promoted to the position. FrosT has already been working with the team as far back as September, so 100T should only have to focus on adapting to a new temporary teammate if this move is confirmed.