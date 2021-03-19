100 Thieves knocked out of VCT Masters by Gen.G

It only took Gen.G two maps to knock 100 Thieves out of VCT Masters.

On Ascent, Gen.G raced out to a 9-3 half lead, and took the map home with a 13-6 round count. Icebox was a much closer affair, but Gen.G still took home a 13-11 victory.

Gen.G moves on to play the victor of the Luminosity-Envy matchup. 100 Thieves, First Strike champions, are completely out of the tournament. Gen.G were down on Icebox, but a head-popping 3k from Kenneth "koosta" Suen put them back on track.

For 100T, it's back to the drawing board. The team added Ethan Arnold before the tournament and it's pretty clear the transition is still not totally complete. From an individual standpoint, no one on 100 Thieves is massively underperforming, but the teamwork and cohesion that made them First Strike champions just hasn't made its way to the server yet.

Gen.G were led statistically by Anthony "gMd" Guimond, who went positive-16 in K/D over the two maps played. For the better part of two maps, they were by far and away the better team in the server. They'll still have a tough road ahead of them to fight through the loser's bracket, but if they continue this hot streak, defeating Luminosity and Envy isn't out of the question.

Gen.G will face their next opponent tomorrow at 3pm CT.