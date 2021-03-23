100 Thieves fined $5,000, head coach FrosT put on “competitive probation” following VCT Masters server dispute

The team delayed their quarterfinals match against Immortals by one hour.

Riot outlined a competitive ruling today that fines 100 Thieves $5,000 for delaying their VCT Masters quarterfinals match against Immortals by one hour.

100 Thieves disagreed with tournament officials on the server selected and entered the shooting range to prevent the match from starting, according to Riot. Head coach Hector “FrosT” Rosario is also being placed on competitive probation for the remainder of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour due to demonstrating "unprofessional behavior" towards a tournament official.

A competitive ruling has been made on 100 Thieves. Read more: https://t.co/jDO9Q1OCte — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 23, 2021

Teams and tournament officials typically work together to find the server most equidistant to both parties. But 100 Thieves disagreed with the officials' decision and delayed the start of the match. FrosT then joined a Discord channel to speak with a tournament official and treated them "in an unprofessional manner," according to Riot.

"When reminded that failing to start the game pursuant to the Tournament Official’s decision can result in disqualification, FrosT threatened to leverage players’ social media platforms against the Tournament Organizer and Riot Games as a response," the ruling states. "A Riot Games employee entered the channel and reiterated the server decision, the rationale behind the decision, and the finality of the decision."

Any further violation during FrosT's probation period will be considered a second offense and may include a ban from competitive play.

Riot cited violations on three separate rules from the VALORANT Global Competition Policy, including starting the match on time, maintaining the "highest standards of personal integrity and good sportsmanship," and complying with the decisions of tournament officials.

