How to plant seeds in V Rising

Gardening is a small yet useful element of V Rising. If you have a big enough garden with plants, you can save yourself a lot of time looking for resources later down the line, so here’s how to plant and grow seeds in V Rising.

How to plant and grow seeds in V Rising

It’s a peaceful life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before planting seeds in V Rising, you need to build a Growing Plot. There are a few different types of plots, but the most basic is the Exterior Growing Plot, which is available right from the start. Build one or more of them on the ground outside of your castle, and you are good to go.

Tip: More Growing Plots unlock after you defeat Polora the Feywalker level 35 V Blood boss. Those Growing Plots can be placed inside your castle and can grow trees as long as you have the saplings.

Place the seed in your hotbar and take it in your hand. You can now choose a Growing Plot slot and plant it. Wait some time for the seed to grow, and then cut it down using a Sword to harvest resources.

How to get seeds in V Rising

Cut flowers

It’s a good place to farm Grave Dust as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seeds themselves are a scarce item in V Rising. The plants you grow in your castle can drop them, but the chances are slim. The best way to get seeds is by heading to a location filled with plants you need (like the Desecrated Cemetery for Mourning Lilies) and simply cutting down as many of them as possible. This way, you can get a good amount of flowers you need as well as potentially a few seeds.

Buy seeds from vendors

At least they won’t kill you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to get seeds is to buy them from Herb & Potion vendors around the world. There are several vendor locations, but the earliest one to find is the Shady Merchant Camp in the western area of the Farbane Woods. One flower seed there costs 36 Copper Coins, so make sure you bring enough money.

