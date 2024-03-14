How long does it take to beat Unicorn Overlord?

Unicorn Overlord takes you on an epic RPG adventure as you defeat evil and take back what’s rightfully yours. With so many combat options, characters, formations, and events, beating the game may take some time.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord: How long does it take to beat?

Your difficulty level will also influence how long it takes to beat the game. Image via Vanillaware.

It takes around 45 to 50 hours to beat the entire campaign along with any side quests and additional content in Unicorn Overlord. But, if you aren’t interested in the side content or getting all the trophies, completing the main story will take around 40 to 45 hours.

The time it takes to beat the game depends on your characters, combat, and formations, as well as your chosen difficulty level. There are ways you can speed up your progress: Tweaking how you play Unicorn Overlord, like changing formations to ensure your high mobility, high health, and high defense classes are in the front row (like Knights, Hoplites, Thieves, Paladins, and Fighters) and Healers, Supporters, Ranged attackers and those with low health and defense are in the back row (like Housecarl, Cleric, Hunters, Priestess, Mages, and Lords) is a solid start.

You can also level up faster by farming experience from Auxiliary Battles, and if you equip experience-boosting items like the Rookie Egg, you can gain levels even quicker. However, if you are at least four or more levels higher than your enemies at the start of the battle, you won’t gain as much experience. Still, it’s a great way to grow stronger so you can bulldoze through the stages quickly.

The time it takes to beat Unicorn Overlord truly depends on how you play the game. For most people, though, it takes around 50 hours to beat Unicorn Overlord.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more