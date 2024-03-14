Does Unicorn Overlord have a New Game Plus mode?

Unicorn Overlord is chock full of battles, camaraderie, and exploration that can be enjoyed at different levels by just about anyone. But if you’re looking for ways to extend your time in the land of Fevrith, you might be left wanting when it comes to a New Game Plus mode.

With more than 60 unique characters that are recruitable as playable units and a story that could take more than 40 hours to complete depending on how you approach it, Unicorn Overlord doesn’t lack in the content department. Not all of those characters are easy to recruit either, partially because you’ll have the option to free or execute some of them along your journey with Alain and the Liberation Army. This, and some other optional content like Rapport and Romance conversations, lends itself to multiple playthroughs. But there is one key feature missing to encourage you to jump in for another run.

Can you unlock New Game Plus mode in Unicorn Overlord?

One lacking option shouldn’t sway your return to battle. Image via Vanillaware

Unicorn Overlord does not include a New Game Plus mode. This feature could be added in a future update, as it is for many modern games, though Vanillaware has not confirmed if that will ever actually happen.

The lack of a New Game Plus mode is a bit of a bummer if you were looking to do multiple playthroughs of Unicorn Overlord to recruit every character, try different romance options for Alain, and potentially aim for a slightly different ending than the one you got. That shouldn’t stop you from giving things a go, however.

Unicorn Overlord offers multiple difficulty options, including an unlockable mode that essentially turns the game into a Classic Fire Emblem Lunatic run with some added bells and whistles. If you want to test yourself or try new things, a New Game Plus feature would be nice, but it’s not necessary to give the RPG another go using new tactics.

