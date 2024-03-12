Category:
Unicorn Overlord

All romance options in Unicorn Overlord

More like a partnership.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 08:47 am
Alain, Sharon, and Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When thinking about a tactical RPG, love isn’t the first thing that crosses our minds—but Unicorn Overlord offers fun and fulfilling romance options for when you aren’t busy in combat. If you’re wondering how and whom to romance in the game, this guide has everything you need to know. 

Recommended Videos

All Unicorn Overlord characters you can romance

Scarlett and Alain's cutscene in Unicorn Overlord
Scarlett reminds you of a place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanillaware’s latest SRPG has no boundaries when it comes to love. As Alain, you can build romantic relationships—or partnerships, to be precise—by increasing Rapport. You can also marry almost every recruitable character using the Ring of the Maiden, regardless of gender. 

Here is a list of all female Unicorn Overlord characters you can romance.

  • Aramis
  • Alcina
  • Berengaria
  • Berenice
  • Chloe
  • Melisandre
  • Monica
  • Nina
  • Ochelys
  • Scarlett
  • Selvie
  • Sharon
  • Tatiana
  • Virginia
  • Yahna

Likewise, here is a list of all male Unicorn Overlord characters you can romance. 

  • Adel
  • Aubin
  • Auch
  • Bruno
  • Clive
  • Colm
  • Gailey
  • Gilbert
  • Hodrick
  • Joseph
  • Lex
  • Mordon
  • Renault
  • Rolf
  • Travis

Vanillaware may expand this list with content updates to the game with time. 

How to romance and get married in Unicorn Overlord

To romance an eligible character in Unicorn Overlord, you have to recruit them first, which requires completing the quests associated with them. Once you have recruited a character, start building Rapport with them. 

Rapport increases as you engage in battle with characters in a unit, share meals, or offer gifts. You have to maximize the Rapport with a unit to be eligible for marriage. You also have to get the Ring of the Maiden and unlock the Rite of Covenant near Palevia Town.

Once you have the ring and have maximum Rapport with a recruited Unicorn Overlord character, Alain can choose them as a partner—basically marry them—at the Rite of Covenant. Doing so will also unlock a special cutscene with the partner once the game ends. 

related content
Read Article How to recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord
Primm and Hilda speaking in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How to recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Unicorn Overlord: Should you execute or free Mandrin?
Alain choosing to free or execute Mandrin.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord: Should you execute or free Mandrin?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies
Alain, Sharon, and Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord
Primm and Hilda speaking in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How to recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Unicorn Overlord: Should you execute or free Mandrin?
Alain choosing to free or execute Mandrin.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord: Should you execute or free Mandrin?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies
Alain, Sharon, and Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord trophy list: All trophies
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 11, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com