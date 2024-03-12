All romance options in Unicorn Overlord

When thinking about a tactical RPG, love isn’t the first thing that crosses our minds—but Unicorn Overlord offers fun and fulfilling romance options for when you aren’t busy in combat. If you’re wondering how and whom to romance in the game, this guide has everything you need to know.

All Unicorn Overlord characters you can romance

Scarlett reminds you of a place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanillaware’s latest SRPG has no boundaries when it comes to love. As Alain, you can build romantic relationships—or partnerships, to be precise—by increasing Rapport. You can also marry almost every recruitable character using the Ring of the Maiden, regardless of gender.

Here is a list of all female Unicorn Overlord characters you can romance.

Aramis

Alcina

Berengaria

Berenice

Chloe

Melisandre

Monica

Nina

Ochelys

Scarlett

Selvie

Sharon

Tatiana

Virginia

Yahna

Likewise, here is a list of all male Unicorn Overlord characters you can romance.

Adel

Aubin

Auch

Bruno

Clive

Colm

Gailey

Gilbert

Hodrick

Joseph

Lex

Mordon

Renault

Rolf

Travis

Vanillaware may expand this list with content updates to the game with time.

How to romance and get married in Unicorn Overlord

To romance an eligible character in Unicorn Overlord, you have to recruit them first, which requires completing the quests associated with them. Once you have recruited a character, start building Rapport with them.

Rapport increases as you engage in battle with characters in a unit, share meals, or offer gifts. You have to maximize the Rapport with a unit to be eligible for marriage. You also have to get the Ring of the Maiden and unlock the Rite of Covenant near Palevia Town.

Once you have the ring and have maximum Rapport with a recruited Unicorn Overlord character, Alain can choose them as a partner—basically marry them—at the Rite of Covenant. Doing so will also unlock a special cutscene with the partner once the game ends.