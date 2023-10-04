Adept hit with mysterious Twitch ban, but xQc thinks he knows the cause

She has yet to react to the ban.

Sam “Adeptthebest” has been hit by her first Twitch ban on Oct. 4, but it’s unclear what the cause was. xQc spoke out since then, arguing he knows the reason.

He said he had nothing to do with it, after his viewers asked him about the event. “Things happened naturally in a logical outcome,” he said in a livestream after she received the ban. “There was a bunch of harassment done. A bunch of f*cking… just doxing and just leaking s*it for no f*cking reason.”

It’s the first time Adept has received a ban on Twitch, and it’s unclear for how long it will last. The streamer has yet to react to it.

In a Reddit thread sharing the news, users speculated on the cause, echoing xQc’s statements. “Was leaking illegally obtained DMs on stream,” wrote the top-voted comment under the thread.

“Also publishing the names of people who do not want to be public and harassment,” read another.

Other users mentioned the controversies revolving around her dispute with her ex-husband xQc as cause for a ban, but this happened a month ago.

In August, both streamers started a public feud where they accused each other of abuse in their past relationship, which ended in 2022 and then once again in March 2023. Streamer and ex-girlfriend of xQc, FRAN, also gave her perspective on the situation on Aug. 14, and the discussions have died down since.

It’s still unclear when Adept will be able to begin streaming on Twitch again.

About the author