XQc denies abuse allegations: ‘I have never been … physically abusive’

One of the largest livestreamers across both Twitch and Kick, xQc, has been embroiled in controversy over the past week. Though the initial break up between xQc and fellow Twitch streamer Adept began in March 2023, the ongoing conflict reignited in recent streams between xQc, Adept, and FRAN. And in his latest statements, xQc has strongly denied allegations of abuse leveled at him.

Amidst a legal battle between xQc and Adept over the pair’s alleged common law marriage, xQc confirmed that he briefly dated Overwatch streamer FRAN. In a Aug. 13 livestream, FRAN confirmed that the relationship between herself and xQc had already ended, claiming that xQc had cheated on her.

FRAN also noted that Adept had accused xQc of physical abuse, though FRAN rebuked these claims. “[Adept] was trying really fucking hard to convince me that Felix was an abuser, when he is not,” FRAN went on describe that she felt threaten by Adept during their car ride.

Soon after FRAN’s livestream, xQc went live on his own Twitch channel to confirm the cheating allegations. The livestreamer described his actions as “dumb as bricks” and condemned them.

XQc also denied claims that he was abusive towards either Adept or FRAN in any manner. “In all of my relationships, whether it’s with friends or with girls, I have never been, a singular incident, physically abusive a singular time,” xQc emphasized, “It has never happened and there will be nothing about that ever, anywhere.”

The streamer condemned viewers making light of the situation, stating that he will not stand for “unhinged comments” about the abuse allegations.

I took accountability for the wrongs I’ve done, unprompted, but the rumors flying around are all completely UNTRUE and NOTHING will validate them. I won’t let someone flail their arms around to cause damage out of desperation. Just remember the motives 👉💰 — xQc (@xQc) August 14, 2023

Following his comments on stream, xQc reiterated himself on Twitter by stating that he has taken accountability for his past wrongs, though “rumors flying around are all completely UNTRUE and Nothing will validate them.” The streamer urged viewers to “just remember the motives,” posting a bag of money emoji.

