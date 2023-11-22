Sim’s 4 My First Pet Stuff pack is free for a limited time, but there’s a catch

EA isn’t well known for its generosity, so it was a bit of a surprise when I turned on The Sims 4 for the PS5 only to be greeted with a message saying that the My First Pet Stuff pack is currently free for a limited time.

I’m not entirely sure why I received this message to begin with, though, as I quickly found out that there is a catch—a pretty big one, too. The pack is currently only free for PC and Mac gamers, so I’m not entirely sure why they told me since I’m a console player. If you play The Sims 4 on your PC or Mac, though, you can pick up this free pack right now.

The My First Pet Stuff pack was first released back in 2018, and it is a little bit of a controversial one, as it is a pack that relates to the Cats & Dogs Expansion. Taking content out of an expansion to sell it separately as a stuff pack didn’t go down particularly well with the Sims community, hence why it is not a pack that is appreciated by fans of the series. That said, there is still a lot to enjoy with the pack—even if it could have been added to the expansion rather than sold separately—such as a new hamster pet and cute clothing for your cats and dogs.

The hamster pet is worth it, but it could have been included in the main Cats & Dogs expansion pack. Image via Maxis.

For PC, Mac, and Steam, the My First Pet stuff pack is free until January 6th, 2024. Since I got the notification on my PlayStation, I think that there might be a chance that the pack will come to consoles at some point, but at the time of writing, there is no confirmation of this.

To get your pack, go through the EA App if you are using Windows and Origin if you play on Mac. You can then navigate to the official homepage for The Sims 4, where there will be an option to download the My First Pet Stuff via the EA app, Origin, or Steam. The price should be set at zero, and you’ll be able to start downloading the pack straight away.

As I said, I’m going to assume that there may be plans to release the pack for free on consoles, as otherwise the message that I got regarding it was just cruel and unusual. Keep an eye out for notifications on your main game menu if you play The Sims 4 on Xbox or PlayStation to stay up to date if you are interested in picking up the pack for free.