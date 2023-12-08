Meet the real-life Landgraab family at this Sims 4 Rent pop-up

Sims 4 is celebrating the release of the For Rent expansion pack in style with the opportunity to meet a Sims family in real life.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion will allow players to become property managers for the first time in the game and, to get you in the mood, a pop-up store will provide several fun ways to interact with the Sims world.

Become a property mogul. Image via EA

On Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2023, fans can visit the Landgraab & Son(s) pop-up store in Central London to get their hands on the newest expansion pack, Simify themselves in pictures, and interact with some of their favorite characters from The Sims series.

The immersive pop-up installation is a fully themed event space and gives fans the chance to practice their Simlish while interacting with characters—providing the perfect opportunity to ask the questions you’ve always wondered about.

Whether they will answer why it is they just stand there screaming next to a fire instead of running away, or why they can’t climb out of a pool without their being a ladder remains to be seen, but you can at least try.

You can then take what you’ve learned directly back into the Sims 4 For Rent expansion, where you’ll need to fix utilities, deal with unruly neighbors, create a community, and even manage multiple residential rentals.

The For Rent expansion is set in the bustling city of Tomarang, set in a lush tropical landscape, and is a Southeast Asian-inspired world. When you’re not managing your properties, you can visit the botanical gardens, and an animal sanctuary, or leave offerings at the Spirit House.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion was released on Dec. 7, 2023, across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you purchase the expansion before Jan 18, 2024, you’ll also receive access to the Street Eats Digital Content.