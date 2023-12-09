When does Metaphor: ReFantazio release?

Metaphor: ReFantazio is an exciting upcoming RPG published by Atlus, best known for Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5. ReFantazio just had its release window revealed during its teaser trailer at The Game Awards, so let’s take a look at when the game is expected to launch.

When is Metaphor: ReFantazio coming out?

The game is coming out during the Fall season in 2024. Image via Atlus

Metaphor: ReFantazio announced a general release window of Fall 2024, and confirmed it will launch for the Xbox Series X|S as well as Windows. Sorry, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch fans. There is no specific release date as of yet, but at least fans looking forward to Metaphor: ReFantazio know roughly when to expect it.

Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are all popular games with a huge fanbase, so Metaphor: ReFantazio is sure to attract attention from those fans when it launches in late 2024, especially given it’s being worked on by the Persona developers. ReFantazio boasts similar combat mechanics to Shin Megami Tensei and the social gameplay of the Persona titles.

You don’t have to be a Persona fanatic to look forward to this one, either, as JRPG fans in general should also watch out for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

We will update this article with more information as soon as it becomes available, so keep an eye out if you want to learn more.