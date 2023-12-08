When does ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD release?

ARKNIGHTS: Endfield is a real-time combat RPG game— from developers GRYPHLINE—set in the same world as the mobile game Arknights, which is a hybrid title that brings together RPG elements with the tower defense genre.

The game is sure to be an interesting one for those who are already fans of Arknights, but general RPG fans are also sure to want to take a closer look. With this in mind, let’s take a look at when ARKNIGHTS: Endfield is set to release.

ARKNIGHTS: Endfield is getting a technical test on January 11, 2024. Image via GRYPHLINE

Whilst there isn’t a specific release date for ARKNIGHTS: Enfield as of yet, there is a date set for an international technical test that will be coming exclusively to Windows PC. The technical test will begin on Jan. 11, 2024.

You can head over to the endfield.grypline.com for the chance to join the test. To do so, all you need to do is click on “Sign Up” when you go to the site and complete the survey to be in with the chance to join the test. You can complete the survey from Dec. 7 at 4.30pm PT/ Dec. 8 at 12.30am GMT and the last day that you will be able to fill in the survey will be on Dec. 23 at 7:59 p.m. PT/ Dec. 24 at 11.59 GMT.

If you are selected to be a part of the technical test for ARKNIGHTS: Endfield, then you will be contacted by the Endministrator to confirm and will be able to get started in the text by Jan.10 PST/Jan. 11 GMT.