When does ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD release?

Get ready to dive into the world of ARKNIGHTS.

Promotional artwork from ARKNIGHTS: Enfield
Image via GRYPHLINE

ARKNIGHTS: Endfield is a real-time combat RPG game— from developers GRYPHLINE—set in the same world as the mobile game Arknights, which is a hybrid title that brings together RPG elements with the tower defense genre.

The game is sure to be an interesting one for those who are already fans of Arknights, but general RPG fans are also sure to want to take a closer look. With this in mind, let’s take a look at when ARKNIGHTS: Endfield is set to release.

Artwork from the game ARKNIGHTS: Endfield.
ARKNIGHTS: Endfield is getting a technical test on January 11, 2024. Image via GRYPHLINE

Whilst there isn’t a specific release date for ARKNIGHTS: Enfield as of yet, there is a date set for an international technical test that will be coming exclusively to Windows PC. The technical test will begin on Jan. 11, 2024.

You can head over to the endfield.grypline.com for the chance to join the test. To do so, all you need to do is click on “Sign Up” when you go to the site and complete the survey to be in with the chance to join the test. You can complete the survey from Dec. 7 at 4.30pm PT/ Dec. 8 at 12.30am GMT and the last day that you will be able to fill in the survey will be on Dec. 23 at 7:59 p.m. PT/ Dec. 24 at 11.59 GMT.

If you are selected to be a part of the technical test for ARKNIGHTS: Endfield, then you will be contacted by the Endministrator to confirm and will be able to get started in the text by Jan.10 PST/Jan. 11 GMT.

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.