Matthew McConaughey stars in new sci-fi game Exodus

If you’re a fan of one of the most renowned Hollywood actors currently, Matthew McConaughey, then you just got another must-play game added to your calendar. The 54-year-old stars in an upcoming science fiction game called Exodus.

The trailer for the game was shown at The Game Awards 2023, with Matthew McConaughey taking the stage himself to announce it. In the video, we could witness a few characters embarking on an exciting yet dangerous adventure in space, seemingly trying to stop beings named Celestials. He joked that a time-hopping space adventure was something he’s familiar with.

The trailer didn’t shed many details on the game’s story, yet, as its official website states, it’s set around the quest to protect humanity. The players are set to “lead the fight for salvation” and come across some tough choices, hinting it will be an open game with multiple endings and possibilities to develop the story.

Matthew McConaughey is no stranger to cosmic stories, since he was the main lead for the Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which released in 2015. It’s widely regarded as one of the best science fiction movies to date, that asks important questions about humanity and our world. During his brief time at The Game Awards 2023’s stage, the actor pointed out he’s drawn to these stories, so Exodus may have a similar plot.

McConaughey’s role in the game hasn’t been revealed yet as well. He doesn’t seem to be present in the trailer, though, he underlined it’s the first video game he’s ever been a part of. At the same time, he was more excited to tell us about Exodus, and we are even more to jump into it when it releases, however, the exact date remains unknown as of now.