Marvel’s Blade release date: Everything we know

One of the most exciting announcements at The Game Awards was Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Lyon’s upcoming Marvel’s Blade game. Set in Paris, the game is set to be a single-player, third-person title that is going to be made in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Marvel’s Blade is currently in development, but does it have a concrete release date? Let’s take a closer look at whether we know when we will be able to get our hands on the game.

Does Marvel’s Blade have a release date?

The game did not receive a release date during the trailer at The Game Awards. All that we know is the game is in development, which is a bit vague. It could be early in development or further down the line, but seeing as the game does not have any kind of window for a release, it seems like it is probably in the first stages of development.

The character of Blade could work amazingly well with gameplay that is similar in style to that of Arkane Lyon’s Dishonored series. If the devs are able to combine the best parts of both Dishonored and Deathloop and weave them into an amazing superhero story, this could make for an incredible superhero game on the same level as Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

While we do not have a release date for Marvel’s Blade as of yet, we will make sure to keep you updated when we get more information.