Inscryption developer announces new game Pony Island 2

It's the first new game announced at The Game Awards 2023.

Fans of 2016’s Pony Island and recent indie hit Incrsyption have likely enjoyed the start of The Game Awards 2023, as a sequel called Pony Island 2 Panda Circus was one of the first games announced at the event.

The trailer of Pony Island 2 Panda Circus features a retro style gameplay similar to the original game, though, the release date remains unknown. By the end of the trailer, the devs hinted at it, but it ultimately didn’t show in what year—2024, 2025, or 2026 it will go live.

Pony Island is a metafictional game where players interact with an arcade cabinet game called, you guessed it, Pony Island. There, players take on different Arcade adventures to save many souls trapped in the game’s code.

While we haven’t got to know much about the Pony Island 2 Panda Circus’ story, we got our first glimpse at its gameplay. Although it was a first, minor look at the gameplay, it looks truly similar to the 2016’s original title. The trailer featured a few different Arcade games, which are more than likely to be included in the game when it eventually comes out.

While no release date was showcased during The Game Awards 2023, Daniel Mullins Games, creators of both Pony Island and Inscryption, launched the latter in 2021 on PC and in 2022 on consoles. Therefore, a date sooner than 2024 seems rather unlikely.

The trailer was the second one being shown at The Game Awards 2023, with more gaming announcements going live later during the show.