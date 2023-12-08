Dead by Daylight developers show new horror game at The Game Awards 2023

Dead by Daylight developers revealed a new cinematic horror game at The Game Awards 2023. It’s called The Casting of Frank Stone. It’s coming in 2024 and is set in the Dead by Daylight universe.

Not much was shown about the game in its world premiere trailer. It featured a group of four people scavenging through the woods at night, looking to solve some mystery of sorts. Besides, one person was tinkering something at an eerie workshop, which made up for a truly haunting vibe.

What stood out was the hypnotic song that went along with the trailer, David Kushner’s Daylight, which fit the tone of the trailer perfectly and elevated it to phenomenal horror heights.

“We’re always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community,” said Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships at Behaviour Interactive in a press release. In the game, players will dive into “a gruesome mystery where every decision matters, shaping the story and its outcome.” Therefore, it’s more than likely it’s a decision-making video game.

The Dead by Daylight community will certainly quickly jump onto the hype train, since the trailer really painted the game’s harrowing vibe in less than two minutes. No story details were revealed, but the press release shed light on some details. Players will follow a group of friends discovering a mystery in Cedar Hills, a town with a dark and bloody history. Behaviour Interactive has gathered the trust of the gaming community in the past, and The Casting of Frank Stone is expected to deliver.

The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024, though, no exact release date has been shown so far.