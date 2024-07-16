The First Descendant players report growing ‘memory leak’ issues after Patch 1.0.2

The First Descendant Patch 1.0.2, which launched on July 11, has brought many great improvements to the game but also a nasty memory leak that causes the game to crash on almost every platform.

After the patch went live, The First Descendant players started reporting crashes after longer play sessions. Apparently, the game loads up the required amount of VRAM but continuously uses up more. Depending on which console you are playing on or how powerful your GPU is, the memory leak can take anywhere from two to five hours to cause the game to crash.

Until we get another hotfix, taking breaks every few hours is probably best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several Steam and Reddit users have pointed this out. One Steam user said, “After Hotfix 1.0.2 was introduced, when the game is open for prolonged hours (5+ hours) the game completely fills the GPU VRAM, and the game starts stuttering really bad with lots of FPS Drops”.

The issue isn’t only present on specific PC builds because some console players also have similar problems. Steam Deck users have also been vocal about random disconnects and crashes.

Patch 1.0.2 also brought many good changes to the game, including a matchmaking system for hard Intercept battles.

While this issue only seems to happen after longer playing sessions, it’s annoying. Given how quickly the developers have addressed issues since launch, we expect a patch to drop relatively soon to fix the memory leak issue. Until then, the only solution for this performance issue is to restart the game after every couple of hours.

