Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bunny's Carrier skin in The First Descendant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

The First Descendant players beg dev to add Warframe’s range of cosmetic options

A million blue Bunnies are well on the way.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 07:41 am

The First Descendant offers plenty of different customization options for you to splash out on, from maid and academy outfits to paints. But your customization is limited unless you decide to buy cosmetics for cash.

Recommended Videos

The paint system in The First Descendant only allows you to customize paid skins, which has frustrated many players because they can’t change their appearance. In a Reddit thread on July 6, players asked the developer to implement a customization system similar to Warframe that allows you to customize default outfits and doesn’t have a limit on the paint use.

The Bunny Speedy Awakened set in The first Descendant.
Only one way to stand out from the crowd. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“In Warframe you can paint the default skins and unlimited use of dye, please give us the same system because I’m tired of seeing blue bunnies running everywhere.. this shit is tedious,” a player wrote in the original post.

In The First Descendant, unless you buy a skin for Bunny, you’re stuck with her blue outfit, which doesn’t make much sense since the game gives you some paints for free. On top of that, one paint is tied to one skin, meaning to color more skins, you need to get or buy more paints.

Unfortunately, many pointed out that a system like this is made to incentivize players to spend money on the game. Nexon already came under fire for greedy microtransactions immediately after The First Descendant‘s launch. The game sells multiple materials you need to optimize character builds, and even though you can earn them by playing, it doesn’t make the company behind the game look any better.

Still, the existing paint system is better than what was showcased during The Final Descendant Technical Test in May 2024. The paint system there was basically loot boxes you buy in hopes of getting the right paint.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.